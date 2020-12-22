WEST SEATTLE CHRISTMAS LIGHTS: Joyful

We skipped last night because of storm coverage – so tonight, another double feature!

Thanks to Erin in Sunrise Heights for our first photo – her house on 31st SW, with the famous treetop stars near Othello/32nd/34th [vicinity map] in the background. She says, “I especially want to call out the giant evergreen trees. The three have been lit just about every year for the 18 years we’ve lived here and they bring us such joy. Just like the tree on the Space Needle, these lit trees symbolize that it’s the holiday season! Thank you to our neighbors who light them up every year!”

Speaking of joy:

Thanks to Jackie for the photo of that display in the 3800 block of 36th SW [vicinity map]. Jackie explains, “They have been displaying decorations and lights for many years. It is a complete labor of love as these two are approaching 80 years. This year they added some new deer and a fabulous ‘joy’ sign. The sleigh is handmade. There is a teddy bear window and a window with carolers.”

