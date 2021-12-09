VACCINATIONS: Here’s when NOT to show up at Neighborhood House High Point seeking them

From Neighborhood House High Point, a reminder that COVID-19 vaccine clinics are only open there on certain days of the week:

We have had many community members come to Neighborhood House seeking COVID vaccines on days when the clinic is not happening. So, for the sake of clarity and saving people an extra trip:

Seattle Fire Department is hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinics at Neighborhood House on Fridays from 11:00 am – 7:00 pm and Saturdays from 8:30 am – 4:30 pm through the end of December.

Pliable is hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinics at Neighborhood House on Sundays from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm through the end of December. Appointments are encouraged for Sundays.