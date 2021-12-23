Providence Mount St. Vincent adds ‘additional security measures’ after threat

We were forwarded an alert sent by Providence Mount St. Vincent to family members this morning, saying the campus was in “lockdown” because of an unspecified threat. We asked The Mount for comment/confirmation and just received this update, which we’re told was also provided to families:

This morning a verbal threat was made by a visitor toward a staff member at Providence Mount St. Vincent and we immediately called 9-1-1. No residents were in the vicinity of the incident. We have completed our assessment with the Seattle Police Department and they have released us from a brief lockdown status.

Following their assessment, we have no reason to believe there is any imminent threat to residents, patients, caregivers or ILC children on our campus.

The safety of our residents and this entire community is always our highest priority. As soon as we heard about this individual making threatening comments, we immediately launched our safety plan action steps. We are grateful for the quick response of our team and for the guidance from the SPD. We are following up on their recommendation to initiate measures that will ensure this individual is not allowed to return to our campus.

Additionally and as an added precaution, we are initiating additional security measures for the campus through the weekend.