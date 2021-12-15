West Seattle, Washington

HOLIDAY GIVING: You donate, Lake Washington Physical Therapy crabwalks! (Or …)

December 15, 2021
That’s Mark Bouma of Lake Washington Physical Therapy (1309 Harbor Avenue SW; WSB sponsor) “crabwalking.” Mark explains that it’s part of their holiday-season fundraiser to help foster kids – and you can be part of it:

We have about 3 weeks left of our Holiday Fundraiser supporting Treehouse for Kids!

We are part of a group of small businesses called the Puget Sound Health and Fitness Coalition, joining forces to raise money for foster kids. So far we have raised over $5,000, but there is still time left to donate!

This link will allow visitors to donate securely online: engage.treehouseforkids.org/fundraiser/3573656

The community can donate online or in the clinic. If they donate over $20 in the clinic, they can ask any one of our team members to perform some FUN physical tasks from the list!

The clinic is right across from Don Armeni Boat Ramp.

