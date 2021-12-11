HAPPENING NOW: Photos with Santa at Menashe Family Lights

The Menashe Family Lights display is a popular backdrop for holiday photos just about every night of the season, but tonight is the one night with an extra reason to visit – Santa‘s annual stop. Until 10 pm, you can take a pic with Santa outside the bright lights at 5605 Beach Drive SW. If you can, bring a non-perishable food donation to help the West Seattle Food Bank feed thousands of neighbors in need. There’s one more special connection to Santa:

All season long, that mailbox amid the lights collects letters to Santa. (P.S. If you miss him at the Menashes’ tonight, other Santa photo ops are listed in our Holiday Guide.)