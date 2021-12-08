CRIME WATCH: Burglary arrests; business-incidents suspect followup

Three notes in Crime Watch tonight:

BURGLARY ARREST: A brief police summary notes a burglary Tuesday evening at the Park West Nursing Center in the 1700 block of California SW. The summary says that, “Upon arrival, officers found a window to a basement door smashed. A check inside located a suspect hiding in a cabinet.” He was arrested and booked into jail; a judge did not set bail, so tonight, after less than 24 hours, he was released. The 44-year-old suspect does not appear to have a felony record; he is awaiting trial on one misdemeanor charge from October in which he was arrested for swinging a four-foot stick at people near Pike Place Market.

BURGLARY CHARGES: We reported this case last night on partner site White Center Now – a man charged in three recent business burglaries in White Center and one in Burien. The suspect, 34-year-old Nicholas E. Pierce, will be arraigned next week. He remains jailed in lieu of $25,000 bail, half of what the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office had asked for.

BUSINESS-INCIDENTS SUSPECT FOLLOWUP: Last week we reported on the case of 44-year-old Joseph Milojevich, charged with robbery for a shoplift-turned-violent at West Seattle Thriftway (WSB sponsor) and with harassment for threatening the owner of The Beer Junction. We also reported how he was out on earlier cases because of competency-related issues. Today his case was back in court for a defense motion to get him a mental evaluation. The court documents say he has been awaiting inpatient treatment for an attempt at competency restoration for an earlier case, and that’s why they want him evaluated again. A judge granted the request. Milojevich remains in jail, bail set at $76,000. We obtained the photo at right from the state Corrections Department, but note that it’s from 2003 – the newest one they have.