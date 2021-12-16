West Seattle, Washington

16 Thursday

41℉

City Attorney-elect Ann Davison announces first major appointments

December 16, 2021 3:02 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle politics

Another newly elected city leader has announced her first round of major appointments. City Attorney-elect Ann Davison has chosen Scott Lindsay as deputy city attorney. Lindsay was the 2017 general-election opponent of outgoing City Attorney Pete Holmes, who Davison defeated this year, and was a public-safety adviser to former Mayor Ed Murray. Davison also announced that her Criminal Chief will be Natalie Walton-Anderson, who spent 24 years in the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office before joining the U.S. Attorney’s Office earlier this year. The official announcement of both appointments is here.

Share This

No Replies to "City Attorney-elect Ann Davison announces first major appointments"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.