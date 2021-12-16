City Attorney-elect Ann Davison announces first major appointments

Another newly elected city leader has announced her first round of major appointments. City Attorney-elect Ann Davison has chosen Scott Lindsay as deputy city attorney. Lindsay was the 2017 general-election opponent of outgoing City Attorney Pete Holmes, who Davison defeated this year, and was a public-safety adviser to former Mayor Ed Murray. Davison also announced that her Criminal Chief will be Natalie Walton-Anderson, who spent 24 years in the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office before joining the U.S. Attorney’s Office earlier this year. The official announcement of both appointments is here.