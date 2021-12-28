CANCELED AGAIN: No residential garbage, recycling, yard-waste pickup Wednesday

(WSB photo)

For the third consecutive day, with most residential streets still coated in snow and ice, Seattle Public Utilities has canceled residential solid-waste pickup for Wednesday. Here’s the full announcement from SPU:

Due to significant remaining snow and ice on residential streets in Seattle, solid waste collections will not be able to Due to remaining ice and snow, there will be no residential garbage, recycling, or food/yard waste pickup in Seattle on Wednesday, December 29. Commercial & multifamily collections will resume on 12/29. Transfer stations and Hazardous Waste drop-off remain open with normal hours.

Collection schedules should resume as follows:

Monday (12/27) residential customers will be collected Monday (1/3).

Tuesday (12/28) residential customers will be collected Tuesday (1/4).

*Wednesday (12/29) residential customers will be collected Thursday (12/30).

*Thursday (12/30) residential customers will be collected Friday (12/31).

Friday (12/31) residential customers will be collected Friday (1/7) due to the holiday on 1/1.

*Both Wednesday & Thursday collections will be as conditions allow.

Customers missed this week will be allowed to set out double their normal amount of garbage, recycling, and yard waste at no additional charge, on their next scheduled collection day.