11 for your West Seattle Tuesday

(For a little color on this murky morning, here’s Sunday’s sunrise, from Jerry Simmons)

From the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide and year-round Event Calendar, here’s what’s happening for the rest of today/tonight:

TRAINING FIRE: Reminder that fire crews are training at 3417 Harbor SW (just north of the bridge), as reported yesterday.

PATHFINDER WREATH SALES: Handmade wreaths are on sale to benefit the Pathfinder K-8 PTSA – our story explains how to get one (or more!) – order online, pick up on Puget Ridge.

FESTIVAL OF TREES: Brookdale Admiral Heights (2326 California SW) has a lobby full of donated, decorated trees – to see them, stop in 8 am-8 pm through Thursday evening, which is when they’ll be auctioned off as a charity fundraiser.

ALKI CO-OP PRESCHOOL BOOK BENEFIT: Today through Sunday, shop at Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW) and mention Alki Co-op Preschool – they’ll get a percentage of your purchase.

NW SEAPORT ALLIANCE: 11 am, port commissioners from Seattle and Tacoma meet together as the Northwest Seaport Alliance managing members. An update on cargo flow is part of the agenda. You can watch here.

ALKI ELEMENTARY BENEFIT: From the Alki Elementary PTA:

TONIGHT is Alki School Night at Good Society! From 3-10 p.m. a portion of your purchase can go to Alki Elementary PTA, just mention you are supporting Alki Elementary when you order.

The Good Society Brewery & Public House

2701 California Ave SW

DEMONSTRATION: Scott continues leading weekly sign-waving for racial justice 4:30-6 pm Tuesdays at 16th/Holden – signs available if you don’t bring your own.

DUWAMISH RIVER CLEANUP: 5:30 pm, online meeting with the EPA to explain the feasibility study for the East Waterway cleanup on the Duwamish River. Our calendar listing has more details, including how to attend.

WESTSIDE SCHOOL INFO NIGHT: 6 pm, prospective middle-school families are invited to attend an online informational event about Westside School (WSB sponsor) – email tedh@westsideschool.org to get the attendance link.

WEST SEATTLE COMMUNITY ORCHESTRAS: 7 pm – free concert by the West Seattle Community Orchestras, playing this time – first concert since 2019! – at the Highline Performing Arts Center (401 S. 152nd, Burien), as previewed here.

BELLE OF THE BALLS BINGO: 8 pm at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW).