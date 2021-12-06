MUSIC: West Seattle Community Orchestras return to the stage

(Photo courtesy West Seattle Community Orchestras)

For the first time since pre-pandemic, you can see the West Seattle Community Orchestras perform onstage again. Just one big change – their usual performance venue, Chief Sealth International High School, isn’t available because of district COVID policies, and no place else in West Seattle has a big-enough stage, so they’re performing in Burien. WSCO hopes you’ll make the trip! Here’s the announcement:

Tuesday, Dec. 7, at 7:00 pm three WSCO orchestras will be on stage in their first performance since December of 2019!

Music will include contemporary pieces as well as classical selections by Bach, Tschaikovsky, and Copland, along with holiday favorites.

PLEASE NOTE THE NEW VENUE! We will be at the Highline Performing Arts Center in Burien, 401 South 152nd Street.

Admission is FREE!

Doors open to the public at 6:30 PM

Concert begins at 7:00 PM

“Intermissions” will occur during stage resets (approx. 7:25 & 8:00)

Reminder: Concertgoers must provide proof of vaccination OR a negative COVID test result from the past 24 hours.