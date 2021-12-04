WEST SEATTLE HOLIDAYS: How to get Pathfinder’s famous handmade wreaths this year

Every year for a quarter-century, Pathfinder K-8 students and families have made and sold wreaths as a fundraiser – and they usually sell out. Pre-pandemic, the Pathfinder wreath booth was a fixture in The Junction on Farmers’ Market Sundays, but again this year, they’re only selling the wreaths online – here’s the announcement:

Pathfinder K-8 PTSA is holding our 26th annual wreath fundraiser to benefit outdoor education and classrooms at Pathfinder K-8 School. You usually see us in The Junction during Farmers Market days in December, but due to the pandemic, we have our 100% homemade wreaths available for sale online.

The evergreens in every Pathfinder wreath are foraged from downed branches from this season’s windstorms and salvaged from Christmas tree lots (thank you, Trees by the Sea on Alki, Home Depot, and McLendon), and the flowers and seedpods are clipped from our yards. Then members of the Pathfinder community build each wreath by hand. Each wreath is unique and has been made in one of our distanced, backyard workshops this past week.

Right now we have a good selection of beautiful wreaths available at www.pathfinderk8ptsa.org/shop. If you don’t see something now, check back tomorrow! The inventory is constantly being updated with new wreaths. After purchase they can be picked up at our workshop on Puget Ridge.

Thank you for supporting the kids at Pathfinder School!