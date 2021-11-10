YOU CAN HELP: West Seattle ‘all-hands cleanup’ Saturday

This Saturday, 10 am-1 pm, you’re invite to be part of am “all-hands cleanup” centered on four areas of West Seattle, with the local volunteer coalition CleanupSEA. Their announcement:

A CLEANER SEATTLE IS IN REACH. GRAB YOUR SPOT & JOIN US! Pick a cleanup zone and join us at 10 AM on November 13 for the first-ever CleanupSEA West Seattle all-hands volunteer cleanup event. Bring your friends and family for a beautiful fall day outside together. Bags, gloves, vests, and nifty trash grabber picker sticks provided. Bring a 5-gallon bucket if you have one. Masks required. Clean for 5 minutes or 3 hours. It’s all good.

*Please RSVP and sign up to the respective cleanup below so we can plan accordingly. Sign-up not required, but appreciated.

• Alki Beach (meet at the Alki Bath House)

• Alki Elementary (meet at Alki Elementary Playground)

• Seacrest Park / Harbor Ave (meet outside Marination Ma Kai)

• Under the West Seattle Bridge (meet outside Chelan Cafe; please park nearby, not in cafe parking lot)

FREE COMMUNITY CLEANUP EVENT. EVERYONE WELCOME. Presented by CleanupSEA in coordination with Seattle Public Utilities Adopt-a-Street and Alki Elementary PTA Eco-Heros program. Questions? hello@cleanupsea.com