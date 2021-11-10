West Seattle, Washington

10 Wednesday

46℉

YOU CAN HELP: West Seattle ‘all-hands cleanup’ Saturday

November 10, 2021 9:31 am
|      1 COMMENT
 |   Environment | How to help | West Seattle news

This Saturday, 10 am-1 pm, you’re invite to be part of am “all-hands cleanup” centered on four areas of West Seattle, with the local volunteer coalition CleanupSEA. Their announcement:

A CLEANER SEATTLE IS IN REACH. GRAB YOUR SPOT & JOIN US! Pick a cleanup zone and join us at 10 AM on November 13 for the first-ever CleanupSEA West Seattle all-hands volunteer cleanup event. Bring your friends and family for a beautiful fall day outside together. Bags, gloves, vests, and nifty trash grabber picker sticks provided. Bring a 5-gallon bucket if you have one. Masks required. Clean for 5 minutes or 3 hours. It’s all good.

*Please RSVP and sign up to the respective cleanup below so we can plan accordingly. Sign-up not required, but appreciated.

• Alki Beach (meet at the Alki Bath House)
• Alki Elementary (meet at Alki Elementary Playground)
• Seacrest Park / Harbor Ave (meet outside Marination Ma Kai)
• Under the West Seattle Bridge (meet outside Chelan Cafe; please park nearby, not in cafe parking lot)

FREE COMMUNITY CLEANUP EVENT. EVERYONE WELCOME. Presented by CleanupSEA in coordination with Seattle Public Utilities Adopt-a-Street and Alki Elementary PTA Eco-Heros program. Questions? hello@cleanupsea.com

To RSVP, go here.

Share This

1 Reply to "YOU CAN HELP: West Seattle 'all-hands cleanup' Saturday"

  • Lori Kothe November 10, 2021 (9:53 am)
    Reply

    Thanks for the boost WSB! Hope to see everyone come join us this Saturday! Can’t make it? Check out the weekly and monthly cleanup groups and local events at CleanupSEA.com and start or add your own! The point is to get us all more connected, more often, to keep our community and our shared environment healthy, clean, and beautiful, whether that’s 2 minutes per day or 2 hours in one day, by yourself or with others. It’s all good. Thanks!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.