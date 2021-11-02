WEST SEATTLE TUESDAY: Voting deadline, Tales From the Hearth, Tae Kwon Do, more…

(Today’s sunrise, photographed by Doug Eglington)

First, it’s Election Day, so you have until 8 pm to vote if you use a King County Elections dropbox – here are the five closest ones, all outdoors:

-South side of SW Alaska west of California SW in The Junction

-Northeast side of High Point Library at 3411 SW Raymond

-In front of the administration building at South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor)

-On the east side of White Center Library at 1409 SW 107th

-On the west side of South Park Library at 8604 8th Ave. S.

Here are other notes for the rest of today/tonight, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

SOUTHWEST SEATTLE HISTORICAL SOCIETY ONLINE AUCTION: Bidding starts today! Details in our calendar listing.

RIDE IN THE RAIN CHALLENGE: Continues today and all month – details in our preview.

DEMONSTRATE FOR RACIAL JUSTICE: 4:30-6 pm at 16th and Holden, weekly signwaving with Scott.

WEST SEATTLE TAE KWON DO: Starting tonight at High Point Community Center (6920 34th SW)!

The West Seattle Tae Kwon Do Club has started up its in-person classes again at High Point Community Center. Adults (18 and older) can sign up to learn Tae Kwon Do, a Korean martial art known for its fast sparring techniques, dynamic forms, and strong kicks. Classes cost only $40/month and meet Tuesdays and Thursdays 6:00-7:30 pm. The first class for November is on Tuesday, November 2 from 6:00-7:30pm. We will be wearing face masks and will be appropriately distanced for safety. New students can join at any time and beginners are definitely welcome! Check out our website at http://westseattle.choitkd.org/, email westseattletkd@gmail.com for questions, or call (206) 684-7422 for registration information.

TALES FROM THE HEARTH: Join West Seattle Toastmasters 832 online at 6:30 pm for spooky stories and more! Here’s how.

