ONE. WEEK AWAY: Ride in the Rain Challenge

Thanks to Joseph for that photo taken this morning on the West Seattle low bridge. The photo reminds us that with one week to go until the start of November, it’s time to share this announcement with you:

Looking for an active transportation alternative to sitting sedentary in traffic jams?

West Seattle Bike Connections encourages everyone to join the November Ride in the Rain Challenge sponsored by Washington Bikes and Cascade Bicycle Club.

It’s free, easy and fun to sign up, whether you are a seasoned bike rider or want to try out commuting by bicycle for the first time. You can ride anywhere and for any reason as long as your trip is at least 10 minutes long. Once you join, you can also invite friends, family or coworkers to join and form a team of up to ten riders to compete with other groups across the region. Every day you log a ride in November 2021 you get points for participation, a point for every mile you ride and bonus points for encouraging others. Maximize your points by making a goal of riding every day. You have a chance to win prizes and enjoy the knowledge that riders across Washington are silently cheering you on.

Check the West Seattle Bike Connections Resources web page for tips on riding safely and comfortably in rainy weather and for route suggestions to popular commuting destinations on and off the West Seattle peninsula.