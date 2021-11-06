WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 12 notes

(Salmon at Longfellow Creek earlier this week – photo by Alex Erzen)

First weekend of November! Highlights for the hours ahead:

HIGH TIDES: These are potentially of note since today’s forecast is windy – 12.1 feet at 7:06 am, 11.8 feet at 5:48 pm.

GREEN SEATTLE DAY: Lots of volunteering! Friends of Lincoln Park has an event 9 am-noon with room for one more volunteer as of early this morning – info here. … Westcrest Park has room for 4, same times, info here … And 1 spot left at Herrings House Park (Tulaltx), info here.

METRO LEAGUE VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT: Games are at Chief Sealth International High School (2600 SW Thistle) and Denny International Middle School (2601 SW Kenyon) today, starting at 8 am. The schedule is here, including WSHS and Sealth’s matches at 12:30 pm.

FAUNTLEROY FINE ART & HOLIDAY GIFT SHOW: Day 2 with more than a dozen artists selling their work in the Fellowship Hall at Fauntleroy Church (9140 California SW) – open 10 am to 4 pm today.

WRITING GROUP: 10:30 am at a West Seattle home – registration info in our calendar listing.

WINE! Viscon Cellars‘ tasting room is open 1-6 pm at 5910 California SW for tasting, sipping, and/or bottle purchases.

THE ROLL POD OPENS: 6 pm at 9602 16th SW, White Center’s newest restaurant opens.

TWELFTH NIGHT PRODUCTIONS CABARET FUNDRAISER: 6:30 pm online – our calendar listing has details, including how to be part of it.

SKYLARK GOES COUNTRY: Bryan Daisley Band with The Wayside, 7 pm at The Skylark (3203 Delridge Way SW), $8 cover.

LIVE MUSIC AT THE BEACH: 8 pm at J&J Public House (2808 Alki SW), live music led by Grammy winner Andrew Gouché. $10 cover.

DRAG SHOW: West Seattle Drag Show with Dolly Madison, 9 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW).

FALL BACK: 2 am Sunday, clocks go back an hour and it becomes 1 am.