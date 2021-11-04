BIZNOTE: New White Center restaurant opens Saturday

(Also published on partner site White Center Now)

Thanks for the tips! The sign’s been up for months at 9602 16th SW – now finally The Roll Pod is about to get rolling. The Indian fast-food mini-chain says its White Center location will open its doors this Saturday (November 6th) at 6 pm. Hours will be 11 am to 8:30 pm, 7 days a week. You can preview the menu here. This will be the fifth incarnation for the space in less than five years – 3.14 Bakery, Brass Knuckle Bistro, Biscuit Bitch, and Bloom Bistro.