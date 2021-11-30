WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Threat suspect arrested again

Three weeks ago, we reported on an arrest following a police standoff at the Cal-Mor Circle apartment building in Morgan Junction. The 44-year-old suspect was accused of two incidents at Junction businesses, first threatening bank staff unless they gave him money (which they didn’t), then threatening to kill a store employee who asked him to put on a mask. His case ended up referred to Seattle Mental Health Court, where it was dismissed because he was incompetent to stand trial. The judge ruled that the suspect was unlikely to have competency restored in the time allowed by state law for a non-felony charge. He got out of jail after 11 days.

We’re mentioning this tonight because the same man was arrested again early today, same place, again after police obtained a warrant, this time serving it with SWAT help. The suspect is accused of going into nearby West Seattle Thriftway late last night and getting into a confrontation with staff who had previously barred him from the stsore, eventually trying to steal an item and brandishing a two-foot chain when they tried to stop him. (That turned the incident into robbery.) With the help of security video, police identified the suspect and went to his apartment to arrest him, which they did just after midnight. This afternoon a judge found probable cause to hold him for investigation of second-degree robbery. But the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office tells us that’s also what happened in September, when he was arrested for a similar shoplift-turned-robbery at the gas-station mini-mart south of Thriftway, In that case, probable cause also was found for holding him on suspicion of second-degree robbery – but the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office never got followup documents from SPD, so they were unable to charge him. Days later, Municipal Court charges were dismissed in Mental Health Court for the same reason as the case earlier this month – competency and inability to hold him long enough for restoration to be likely.

In this case, he’s due back in court tomorrow for a bail hearing.