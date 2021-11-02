WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen F-150 pickup truck; catalytic-converter theft on video

Two more West Seattle Crime Watch reports tonight:

STOLEN PICKUP: Vance‘s.dark green 2014 Ford F-150, “slightly lifted, with an Aloha and a Montana sticker on the back windshield” was stolen. Plate C42998U, taken from the 5900 block of 41st Ave SW. Call 911 if you see it.

CATALYTIC CONVERTER THEFT ON VIDEO: Sent by Justin:

Justin says it happened on SW Edmunds near The Junction: “Broad daylight on a fairly busy street – unbelievable! Keep an eye out for the vehicle that did it, I bet they’re hitting a bunch of cars.” His car, like the theft target reported here earlier today, is a Lexus RX 400h.