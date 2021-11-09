West Seattle, Washington

10 Wednesday

WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE: When will work start? Updates expected Wednesday @ Community Task Force

November 9, 2021 6:05 pm
5 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle Bridge Safety Project | West Seattle live

It’s November, and that’s when SDOT has said work will start on the repairs that will make it possible to reopen the 19-months-closed West Seqttle Bridge. We’ve been asking SDOT when and where we can photograph and report on the first work – or at least the preparations for it; no specifics yet. But the major updates every month have been presented to the West Seattle Bridge Community Task Force, and noon tomorrow (Wednesday, November 10th) is that group’s next meeting. We just received the agenda – see it here; it includes a bridge update with these points:

-What’s about to happen
-What to expect while the bridge is under repair

We also have the link you can use tomorrow to watch live – go here. The meeting does not include a public-comment period, but you can send comments or questions to westseattlebridge@seattle.gov.

5 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE: When will work start? Updates expected Wednesday @ Community Task Force"

  • Unreal November 9, 2021 (6:16 pm)
    They haven’t even started the repair.  I really hope everyone knows this. 

    • Eddie November 9, 2021 (6:49 pm)
      Unreal: I call BS. Define:Started”. Of course they’ve Started. Msy not have Started anything you can see, but like any iceberg, a very substantial and foundational amount of work has been Started, and some of it has even has been completed. Because you can’t see it doesn’t cancel its existence. 

  • Tim November 9, 2021 (6:47 pm)
    I saw a big compressor being brought up to the bridge today. 

    • WSB November 9, 2021 (7:20 pm)
      No doubt there’s a lot of prep happening, which is why frankly it’s frustrating that our request to be able to photograph something hasn’t been granted so far (aside from the two media events in which we participated). I’d be happy to even travel off-peninsula to photograph a pile of materials somewhere, not even necessarily on or at the bridge, just to be able to show people “OK, here’s what’s happening now.” Hopefully soon. (And if you see something happening, if you can, let us know, we’ll scamper over to try to get a photo!) – TR

  • YES2WS November 9, 2021 (6:58 pm)
    I know it and I have nothing good to say about it. What a fiasco this city is with it’s insipid streets before the closure and even more so since the closure. It’s almost as though they’re playing a game. Sadly, I think they really are just that inept at their jobs. 

