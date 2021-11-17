West Seattle, Washington

17 Wednesday

WEATHER, TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, ROAD WORK: Wednesday notes

November 17, 2021 6:07 am
6:07 AM: Good morning.

WEATHER

Might be a little frosty this morning, and things won’t warm up much through the day.

BUSES, WATER TAXI, FERRIES

Metro remains on its regular weekday schedule, except for the rerouting in RapidRide H Line work zones, including 26th SW. Watch @kcmetrobus for word of trip cancellations.

Ferries and Water Taxi: WSF continues a two-boat schedule on the Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth run. Check here for alerts/updates. The Water Taxi is in service – here’s the West Seattle schedule.

BRIDGES AND DETOUR ROUTES

604th morning without the West Seattle Bridge. Here are views of other bridges and routes:

Low Bridge: Automated enforcement cameras remain in use; restrictions are in effect 5 am-9 pm daily – except weekends; the bridge is open to all until 8 am Saturday and Sunday mornings. (Access applications are available here for some categories of drivers.)

The 1st Avenue South Bridge (map):

South Park Bridge:

West Marginal Way at Highland Park Way:

Highland Park Way/Holden:

The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

Are movable bridges opening for vessels? The @SDOTBridges Twitter feed can tell you; 1st Ave. South Bridge openings are also tweeted on @wsdot_traffic.

See all local traffic cams here; locally relevant cameras are also on this WSB page.

ROAD WORK REMINDERS

26th SW – Continuing southbound closure between Roxbury and Barton for RapidRide H Line prep work. We checked Tuesday; the road-rebuilding work is down to the last block or so north of Roxbury.

Trouble on the streets/paths/bridges/water? Please let us know – text (but not if you’re driving!) 206-293-6302.

4 Replies to "WEATHER, TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, ROAD WORK: Wednesday notes"

  • Commuter November 17, 2021 (9:31 am)
    Highland park is not moving at all 

    • Yup November 17, 2021 (10:55 am)
      With only 3 to 4 cars per light getting through, because of people running the light at West marginal and backing it up into the intersection. The timing in the lights could be changed to allow more cars.  

      • WSB November 17, 2021 (11:04 am)
        If there’s a signal-timing problem anywhere, please report it – 206-684-ROAD – if you haven’t already.

      • Bwack November 17, 2021 (11:28 am)
        I don’t think it’s so much a timing issue I’ve noticed so many more cars go thru a red light since the bridge closed.

