Want to learn tap-dancing? It’s one of your options at West Seattle community centers as summer registration begins

Summer registration is now under way for programs at Seattle Parks community centers in West Seattle and the rest of the city. All the info you need is here. One new option: A tap-dancing class at Hiawatha. The teacher, Liz, wanted to let you know about the opportunity:

I am a 60-something North Admiral resident, and semi-retired professional Actor/Singer/Dancer. I’ll be teaching Beginning Tap Dance for adults 18+ at the newly reopened Hiawatha Community Center this summer, beginning the week of June 15th. My goal is to share my lifelong love of Tap with folks who’ve always wanted to learn, and to help sow joy in some small way. (I started dancing at the Magnolia Community Center at the age of five.) I find that when one is focused on learning dance it is completely impossible to think of anything else, and I consider that a great gift in our challenging times.

P.S. Here is the list to the Seattle Parks & Rec registration and info listings for my classes if you’d like to check it out: anc.apm.activecommunities.com/seattle/activity/search?onlineSiteId=0&site_ids=163&activity_keyword=beginning%20tap&viewMode=list