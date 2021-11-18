UPDATE: Crash on Highland Park Way hill after car stolen with toddler inside

5:54 PM: We’re hearing that traffic is slowed or stopped on and near Highland Park Way hill. SPD and SFD have responded to a report of a collision. No other details yet.

6:06 PM: Officers have just told dispatch they’re going to reopen lanes except for one southbound (uphill) lane.

6:24 PM: There’s a King County Sheriff’s Office case related to this somehow, as well as the SPD crash investigation.

6:55 PM: All lanes reopened.

7:14 PM: Thanks to the readers who saw TV reports linking this to a car theft. We’ve just talked to King County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Sgt. Tim Meyer, who says this started with a car theft in White Center – a Nissan Leaf taken near 15th and 100th, with a toddler inside. The child’s father somehow traced his vehicle and a collision ensued at Highland Park Way and Othello. The suspected thief is in custody, Sgt. Meyer says; the toddler has been taken to Children’s Hospital as a precaution.