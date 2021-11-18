West Seattle, Washington

19 Friday

42℉

UPDATE: Crash on Highland Park Way hill after car stolen with toddler inside

November 18, 2021 5:54 pm
|      10 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle traffic alerts

5:54 PM: We’re hearing that traffic is slowed or stopped on and near Highland Park Way hill. SPD and SFD have responded to a report of a collision. No other details yet.

6:06 PM: Officers have just told dispatch they’re going to reopen lanes except for one southbound (uphill) lane.

6:24 PM: There’s a King County Sheriff’s Office case related to this somehow, as well as the SPD crash investigation.

6:55 PM: All lanes reopened.

7:14 PM: Thanks to the readers who saw TV reports linking this to a car theft. We’ve just talked to King County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Sgt. Tim Meyer, who says this started with a car theft in White Center – a Nissan Leaf taken near 15th and 100th, with a toddler inside. The child’s father somehow traced his vehicle and a collision ensued at Highland Park Way and Othello. The suspected thief is in custody, Sgt. Meyer says; the toddler has been taken to Children’s Hospital as a precaution.

10 Replies to "UPDATE: Crash on Highland Park Way hill after car stolen with toddler inside"

  • Cornelius T. Sourdough November 18, 2021 (6:11 pm)
    I saw a van and sedan both drive through the red light intersection doing about 50mph and then continue weaving up HPW. I knew that there would be a tremendous accident based on how reckless these guys were driving. I cannot fathom how selfish these two ass-clowns are that they risked so many lives. I hope that everyone including the young baby in car are alright. I will be shocked if either driver has license or insurance or even owned the cars. 

    • WSB November 18, 2021 (6:23 pm)
      There is some kind of Sheriff’s Office call related to this, I haven’t been able to confirm details yet.

    • S November 18, 2021 (6:55 pm)
      I also witnessed the two cars flying through a red light and then zig up the hill. Incredibly reckless and no regard for human life. 

  • R November 18, 2021 (6:24 pm)
    Here on 106th, the roar of traffic seemed even more ridiculousl than “normal” for the bridge closure times, knew i’d check here and know why. yikes. 

  • CarDriver November 18, 2021 (6:36 pm)
    Will be interesting to hear what actually went on here.

  • Gill & Alex November 18, 2021 (6:59 pm)
    Is this related to the car stolen with an infant in it at SW 17/100th just reported on KING-5?  Believe they showed a small red car.

  • LK November 18, 2021 (7:01 pm)
    Saw on channel 7 that a car was stolen with a baby inside. Dad somehow found the stolen car and baby and chase ensued. Channel 7 reported that there was a wreck on HPW. Assuming this is the same one. Baby was taken to hospital as a precaution. 

    • WSB November 18, 2021 (7:02 pm)
      Thanks, thought I heard something about a stolen car, SPD would only tell me it was a county case. Will try to reach the county PIO.

    • S November 18, 2021 (7:06 pm)
      I did see an adult holding an infant standing outside of a car. I hope the infant is okay and back with it‘s parents. 

  • WSB November 18, 2021 (7:17 pm)
    Just talked to KCSO and added basics above. Still a lot of details being investigated but these are the basics and we’ll track the arrested suspect’s case tomorrow.

