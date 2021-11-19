REMINDER: Need holiday help? 2 turkey-and-groceries distributions in West Seattle tomorrow

Six days until Thanksgiving, and if you need help ensuring a holiday feast for your family, we’re reminding you today that you have two chances tomorrow, both while supplies last:

(WSB file photo)

EASTRIDGE CHURCH: The church’s annual tradition of giving away turkeys and bags of groceries is drive-up/ride-up again this year, starting at 9 am Saturday. No early queueing. Approach the church, which is at 39th/Oregon [map], via northbound 39th (accessible from westbound Fauntleroy Way SW). Open to all.

WEST SEATTLE FOOD BANK AT SSC: This is also a drive-up/ride-up event, but for West Seattle families only – turkeys and bags/boxes of holiday produce (etc.), starting at 10 am in the north parking lot at South Seattle College (6000 16th SW [map]; WSB sponsor) – approach from northbound 16th SW.