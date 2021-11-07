GIVING: Eastridge Church’s pre-Thanksgiving turkey giveaway set for November 20th

(WSB photo, November 2020)

If you’re worried about affording a turkey dinner for Thanksgiving, here’s some help: Eastridge Church has announced that it will again give away hundreds of turkeys and bags of groceries on the Saturday before Thanksgiving (November 20th. It’ll be focused on drive-up service again this year, starting at 9 am – they ask that you approach the church (which is at 39th/Oregon on the east side of The Junction) northbound on 39th, and they won’t allow queueing before 8:55 am. Eastridge also does this at its Issaquah campus on the same morning, if you know somebody on the Eastside who needs the holiday help. There’s more info in our calendar listing.