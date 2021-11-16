THANKSGIVING: West Seattle Food Bank also distributing turkeys and groceries Saturday

(WSB photo, November 2020)

In addition to the already announced Eastridge Church turkey-and-groceries giveaway in The Junction on Saturday morning, the West Seattle Food Bank is also again offering free turkeys and other holiday food in a drive-through distribution at South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) that day. WSFB development director Breanna Bushaw says the Saturday distribution is “open to any West Seattle family in need of Thanksgiving groceries.” Details:

Each family will receive a turkey and a box of produce, or turkey and thanksgiving box. Drive Thru Distribution

South Seattle College, North Lot

6000 16th Ave SW Saturday, November 20, 2021

10 am to 2 pm (or supplies run out) Masks are required. Must remain in your car.

Maximum of 2 families per household. Each family must be present & show proof of address. If families are not able to make it to our Saturday Thanksgiving distribution, our walk-up distribution at West Seattle Food Bank will have turkeys next week: Monday: 10 am – 2 pm

Tuesday: 10 am – 2 pm

Wednesday: 10 am -4 pm Thursday & Friday: CLOSED

The WSFB is headquartered on the southeast corner of 35th SW and SW Morgan. If you don’t need food but would like to donate, Bushaw says the food bank needs money most of all: “Monetary donations help us purchase fresh produce, meat and dairy products. Donations also go to fund our emergency financial assistance program to help neighbors stay in their homes and keep utilities on when they are going through a tough financial time.” (Here’s where to donate.)