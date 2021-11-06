From the dumped-likely-stolen file: Jewelry and bicycles

While routine lost/found items can be posted in the WSB Community Forums, some “found” items seem likely to have been stolen and dumped, so we mention those here. The latest examples:

JEWELRY: Gretchen emailed to say that she found, near Genesse Hill this morning, “a collection of personal jewelry items. Watch, bracelets, 2 necklaces, earrings. Fashionable but not high value.” If you’re missing jewelry, let us know and we’ll connect you.

And two bicycles:

48TH/CHARLESTOWN: Steve 37TH/spotted this one:

37TH/98TH: Lorraine spotted this one:

She adds that as of yesterday, it had been there “for at least 3 days now.”