UPDATE: Fire on Marginal Place

November 19, 2021 10:46 pm
10:46 PM: Several Seattle Fire units are on the scene of what they’ve described to dispatchers as “a fully involved RV fire” on Marginal Place SW, which dead-ends near the west end of the low bridge, under the high bridge. We don’t know how close the fire is to that end, as it’s logged with 18th SW as the cross street, and the map doesn’t show the two meeting.

11:07 PM: The response is downsizing, and firefighters are calling for the department investigator. No indication anyone was injured.

