The election-night results count is in. Here are the four city races:

MAYOR

González 35%

Harrell 65%

CITY ATTORNEY

Davison 58%

Thomas-Kennedy 41%

CITY COUNCIL POSITION 8

Mosqueda 52%

Wilson 47%

CITY COUNCIL POSITION 9

Nelson 60%

Oliver 39%

That’s it for vote counts until tomorrow afternoon, but we’ll update with reaction as the evening goes on.