ELECTION 2021: Don’t let that low-turnout prediction come true

As of noon today, King County Elections had received ballots from just under 25 percent of voters in West Seattle and South Park. That beats the citywide percentage of 23.7%, but it means a lot of ballots are still unmarked. If yours is still sitting on a desk or counter waiting to be filled out, time’s ticking, but it’s not too late to help beat the predictions of low turnout. Your ballot has 17 local/state races and issues. If you plan to use USPS mail, it needs to be postmarked by tomorrow, so you’ll want to get it out as soon as possible. If you’re going to use an official dropbox – there are three in West Seattle, one in White Center, and one in South Park (map/addresses here) – 8 pm Tuesday is your deadline. Lost your ballot? Here’s what to do. Want to check that yours has been received? Go here. As usual, there will be one results announcement daily, with the first one around 8:15 pm tomorrow