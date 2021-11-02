CORONAVIRUS: CDC gives final OK to Pfizer vaccine for 5-to-11-year-olds

Now that CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky has given her OK to the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children 5-11, parents can start arranging to get their kids vaccinated. We’ll be building a West Seattle list and appreciate any tips. For starters, we’re checking with the operators of the city’s newly opened West Seattle vaccine clinic – open Fridays and Saturdays – who told us at the launch announcement last week that they expected to be ready to go when pediatric clearance was given. We’ll add whatever we find out – updates to come!