CORONAVIRUS: CDC gives final OK to Pfizer vaccine for 5-to-11-year-olds

November 2, 2021 5:48 pm
Now that CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky has given her OK to the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children 5-11, parents can start arranging to get their kids vaccinated. We’ll be building a West Seattle list and appreciate any tips. For starters, we’re checking with the operators of the city’s newly opened West Seattle vaccine clinic – open Fridays and Saturdays – who told us at the launch announcement last week that they expected to be ready to go when pediatric clearance was given. We’ll add whatever we find out – updates to come!

  • Molly November 2, 2021 (5:56 pm)
    Any updates on where it’s available locally? Thank you!

  • Alice November 2, 2021 (6:13 pm)
    I think next year sometime we need to have a huge birthday party bash in the park for ALL the kids whose birthday parties were cancelled or moved online in the past two years.

