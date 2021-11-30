Another bone found at Alki – but not what it seemed to be, either

After seeing an SPD summary reporting another bone found at Alki – this time on Sunday, by someone swimming – we followed up on that discovery and the one a week earlier. In both cases, the finder(s) suspected the bones might be human, so they called police, who in turn took the bones to the King County Medical Examiner’s Office. That office is part of Public Health-Seattle/King County, whose spokesperson Gabriel Spitzer tells WSB that “the bones found on Alki beach on 11/22 and 11/28 turned out to be non-human bones.” Spitzer adds, “We do appreciate residents bringing these to the attention of law enforcement, because it’s often difficult for people to spot the difference between human and non-human remains, and it’s better to be sure.”