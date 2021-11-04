4-DAY WEEKEND: Seattle Public Schools to close Friday as well as Thursday

Thanks to the readers who just forwarded this message saying Seattle Public Schools will be closed Friday as well as Thursday due to “an unusually large number of SPS staff taking leave on Friday, and do not believe we have adequate personnel to open schools with the necessary environment for high-quality learning.” The district’s message adds, “This learning day will be added to the end of the 21/22 school year to ensure all students have access to the full number of educational hours.” The originally scheduled last day of the year is June 17, 2022.