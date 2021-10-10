WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: 13 notes



(Bolete, photographed by Machel Spence)

Here’s what’s ahead for your Sunday, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, inbox, and archives:

TRANSPORTATION ALERTS: The West Seattle Water Taxi is out of service again today; the Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth state-ferry run is down to 2 boats; work on the Duwamish Longhouse crossing/signal project continues on West Marginal Way.

CHURCHES: Most are still streaming, along with offering in-person services. Here are the newest links for 20+ West Seattle churches’ services.

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm on California between Oregon and Alaska. Scroll down the page at this link to find the vendor list and map for this week. (The market is a WSB sponsor.)

HISTORY EXHIBITS: It’s the second day for “Spirit Returns 2.0: A Duwamish and Settler Story” at the Duwamish Longhouse and Cultural Center (4705 W. Marginal Way SW, 10 am-5 pm) and the Log House Museum (3003 61st SW, noon-4 pm)

ULTIMATE FRISBEE: Join the weekly drop-in game at Walt Hundley Playfield (6920 34th SW), 10 am.

DINE-OUT FUNDRAISER: 10:30 am-10 pm, get takeout pizza from MOD at Westwood Village and mention Lincoln Park Co-op Preschool so they’ll get a share of the proceeds.

ADMIRAL CHURCH MUSIC FUND BENEFIT CONCERT: Noon in the Admiral Church (4320 SW Hill) sanctuary, the annual Friends of Admiral concert features a big lineup – our calendar listing has details.

SOUTHWEST COMMUNITY ARTISTS SHOWCASE: Check out the artwork on display at the Southwest Library (9010 35th SW) as part of this monthlong, non-juried showcase. The branch is open noon-5 pm today.

BLESSING OF THE ANIMALS: 2 pm in the West Seattle High School parking lot (3000 California SW), it’s St. John the Baptist Episcopal Church‘s annual blessing event – face coverings for humans, leashes or carriers for animals.

PK DWYER: Roots music at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), 3-5 pm.

DRUM TO CALL THE SALMON HOME: 4-4:45 pm, the annual community gathering presented by the Fauntleroy Watershed Council, at 4539 SW Director Place. All ages welcome. Bring your mask and any kind of drum. Heavy rain cancels.

SUNDAY NIGHT KARAOKE: 8 pm to 1 am at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW).

SUNDAY NIGHT JAZZ: Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (4509 California SW), 8 pm and 9 pm sets.

Got an event for listing in our calendar and previews? Email westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!