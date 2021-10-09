WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 15 notes

(Photo by Augie Hoffman)

Here’s what you need to know as the weekend begins:

TRANSPORTATION ALERTS: First – no West Seattle Water Taxi until Monday morning; maintenance work is being done at the dock … The Highway 99 tunnel is closed both ways, also for maintenance, until 5 am Sunday … Work on the Duwamish Longhouse signal/crossing is scheduled to resume today.

SOUTH DELRIDGE FARMERS’ MARKET: 11 am-3 pm, the monthly market is open at 9421 18th SW.

COVID VACCINE POP-UP: 10 am-2:30 pm, same place as the aforementioned South Delridge Farmers’ Market, you can get vaccinated.

STORE OPENS: 10 am-7 pm, it’s opening day for West Seattle Liquor and Wine (4714 42nd SW).

REDISTRICTING HEARING: 10 am online, you can comment on proposals for new maps outlining our state’s U.S. House districts. Our preview explains how.

ART/HISTORY/PHOTO EXHIBITS: It’s opening day for “Spirit Returns 2.0: A Duwamish and Settler Story” at the Duwamish Longhouse and Cultural Center (4705 W. Marginal Way SW, 10 am-5 pm) and the Log House Museum (3003 61st SW, noon-4 pm) and for these two companion Tom Reese photo exhibits at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center (4408 Delridge Way SW, noon-4 pm):

The Green-Duwamish, One River for All

From its pristine headwaters near Mt Rainier, above the Howard Hanson Dam through a magical gorge of waterfalls and great walls on to farmland and urban industry, the Green-Duwamish River and its watershed is at the center of our region’s history and future. A new photo exhibit presents a modern view of the river from its headwaters to where it meets Puget Sound, interweaving the human and wildlife connections of the river; presented by renowned photojournalist Tom Reese, who has been twice nominated for the Pulitzer Prize and Lisa Parsons a well respected conservationist and photographer. Experience for the first time a view of the river from its mountain top beginnings to the Puget Sound with these stunning photographs. t7áWee: Creek of HOPE

The premier showing of Tom Reese’s Longfellow Creek photo exhibit, the first photo exhibit of the creek from its 10,000 year old headwaters at Roxhill Park to Elliott Bay. This iconic creek which is on the ancestral land of the Duwamish Tribe, is the backbone of West Seattle reflecting the many changes of the region as it has developed. Discover little-known places of the creek, the human and wildlife connects, and the questions we face about its future.

AT C & P COFFEE: Live music with Marco de Carvalho, Hans Teuber, and Jeff Busch, 10:30 am-noon, outdoors. (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor)

HIGH POINT FALL FEST: Noon-3:30 pm at Neighborhood House High Point (6400 Sylvan Way SW) – “Socially distanced games, fresh produce, dance classes, and giveaways!”

GLOBAL WALK FEST: 1 pm, spend an hour walking with somebody to talk things through, as explained here – which is also where to pre-register to participate. (1661 Harbor SW)

OPEN MIC: At The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way), starting at 6 pm.

COUNTY EXECUTIVE CANDIDATES’ FORUM: 7 pm online, the two candidates for King County Executive answer questions in a forum presented by the West Seattle Chamber of Commerce. Viewing info is in our calendar listing.

THE BLUES: That’s what’s being played tonight at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), 7 pm doors, 8 pm show, 21+.

LIVE MUSIC AT THE BEACH: 8 pm at J&J Public House (2808 Alki SW), live music led by Grammy winner Andrew Gouché. $10 cover.

LIVE MUSIC AT DRUNKY’S: 8 pm doors, 9 pm music – tonight it’s Daddy Newcomb at Drunky Two Shoes’ BBQ (98th/16th in White Center) with American Flats and Knathan Ryan.

WEST SEATTLE DRAG SHOW: 9 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW), it’s Dolly Madison and The DJ.

Something today/tonight we’re missing? Text us – 206-293-6302 – and if you have a listing for something further into the future, email westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!