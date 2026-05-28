West Seattle light rail moves ahead, remaining on ‘affordable’ list after Sound Transit Board’s marathon meeting

By Tracy Record

West Seattle Blog editor

Just concluded, after almost six hours, a marathon Sound Transit Board meeting centered on revising the ST3 plan.

Biggest headline for our area: West Seattle light rail, minus the Avalon station, moves forward, remaining on the “what’s affordable” list. There was little discussion or mention of West Seattle as the board went through the proposal and 13 amendments; perhaps the biggest news was board members unanimously committing to figuring out how to get light rail all the way to Ballard. “The math doesn’t work today but we’ll make it work,” was a statement from Pierce County board member Hunter George that summarized how that was going to happen, somehow. The transformation of West Seattle into a project considered “affordable” was held up as an example for what might be done to “make it work” for Ballard; George blurted that there was a time when he thought “West Seattle was cooked,” until various cuts and changes were made as part of what became known as ST’s Enterprise Initiative. ST’s Brad Owen noted that it took a full year of work to come up with those cuts and changes, and that the work came after a milestone in the WS project – the Record of Decision – that Ballard has not yet reached. Nonetheless, the commitment to Ballard was significant, acknowledged board member and Ballard-area Seattle City Councilmember Dan Strauss, who said he came to the meeting thinking he wouldn’t get that support. He got support not only for ensuring ST3 gets to Ballard, but also for setting a date fpr it, even though any date would be “unreliable,” staff warned, until the project is “baselined” in three years or so.

In closing comments, board member and King County Executive Girmay Zahilay noted this is basically the green light for West Seattle light rail, then turning to the lone West Seattleite on the board, County Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda, and asking, “Are you excited?” In her own remarks a few minutes later, Mosqueda noted that what’s happened so far was “no easy task” but also noted “this shows we are not powerless in the face of challenges. She called for “rolling up sleeves” and advancing work on West Seattle as well as other projects (board chair and Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers said WS is at 30 percent design

Money challenges remain, in fact, and one amendment, by board member and Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson, reflected that; she wanted work to start on a “new revenue package.’ Some other board members said it was too soon, and that ST has enough of a trust problem that it wouldn’t be right to ask people “to pay more for what they’ve already paid for.” The proposal had the option of a “sub-area-only” proposal, and a few non-Seattle board members said that if Seattle (or some other area) wanted to tax itself further for this, “go for it.”

But that discussion will be for another day, probably even some other year.

As part of today’s activity, the board is using pre-approved taxing authority, maxing out a rental-car tax to raise $300 million more.

Overall, though, “The real hard work begins now, declared Somers just before the final vote on the amended resolution, which was 16 yes, 2 no (Strauss, who said it still hadn’t gone as far as he needed it to, and Bellevue board member Claudia Balducci, who said she thought it needed more work.) “We are excited to finally move forward,” said ST CEO (and West Seattleite) Dow Constantine after the vote.