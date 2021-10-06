BIZNOTE: West Seattle Liquor and Wine sets opening date

(WSB photo from last month)

Many have asked – and now we have the answer: West Seattle Liquor and Wine will open its doors at 4714 42nd SW (lower west side of Jefferson Square) this Saturday (October 9th). The news is from manager Dolly Amend, who also ran the store in its previous incarnation as Capco Beverages. That store’s original owner closed it after leasing the previous space (at 41st and Alaska) to Swedish; new owners bought the business and leased the new space to reopen it. “We have a great selection of spirits and wine,” promises the manager. She says the first weekend’s hours will be 10 am-7 pm Saturday and 11 am-6 pm Sunday.