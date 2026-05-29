TRAFFIC CAMS, WEATHER, TRANSIT: May’s final Friday

6:03 AM: Good morning! It’s Friday, May 29, 2026.
WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET
Showery, high near 60. Sunrise was at 5:17 am; sunset will be at 8:56 pm.
TRANSIT TODAY
Metro buses – Regular schedules.
Washington State Ferries – Fauntleroy/Vashon/Southworth route is on the regular three-boat schedule. Check the alert page for any last-minute changes.
West Seattle Water Taxi – Now on “summer” schedule, with extra Friday/Saturday/Sunday runs including later-night schedules Fridays (tonight!) and Saturdays.
STADIUM ZONE
Mariners are back home tonight, 7:10 pm vs. the Diamondbacks, and it’s ’90s Fireworks Night.
SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS
High Bridge – Here’s the main camera, followed by the Fauntleroy-end camera:
Low Bridge – Here’s the westward view. Also note, maritime-opening info is available via X (ex-Twitter):
1st Avenue South Bridge:
Delridge cameras: In addition to the one below (Delridge/Genesee), cameras are also at Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, Delridge/Oregon, and video-only (so you have to go to the map), Delridge/Holden and Delridge/Thistle.
MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: All functioning traffic cams citywide are here (including links to live video for most); for a quick scan of West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras, see this WSB page.
See trouble on the bridges/streets/paths/water? Please text or call our hotline (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!
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