18 options for your West Seattle Friday!

(Great Blue Heron faceoff, photo sent by Jerry Simmons)

Here’s what’s happening today/tonight – mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar (where you can preview events days/weeks ahead 24/7):

ROXHILL ELEMENTARY MOVE-A-THON: Students are doing laps today to raise money for outdoor education, and there’s still time to support them by pledging – our story from earlier this week explains.

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER Spring is garden time! See what’s new at the center, open today, 10 am-3 pm at north end of South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) campus (6000 16th SW).

STAY ‘N’ PLAY … This season’s last weekly indoor playtime for preschool-age kids, 10-11:30 am at Arbor Heights Community Church (4113 SW 102nd). After this week, it’s on hiatus until fall.

SPRAYPARK SEASON CONTINUES: Rain or shine, daily-splashing season continues at Highland Park Spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale), 11 am-8 pm.

NO STORY TIME TODAY … canceled @ Delridge Library again this week.

WESTSIDE SCHOOL ONLINE INFO SESSION: Sign up to talk with Westside School (WSB sponsor) leadership online at noon!

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM OPEN: Second-to-last chance to visit the home of West Seattle’s history before its month-long closure, noon-4 pm. (61st SW and SW Stevens)

ENGLISH CONVERSATION CIRCLE: For adult English-language learners, 12:30 pm-2 pm at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond).

‘KICKOFF TO PRIDE’ PARTY: At the Louisa Boren STEM PreK-8 playground (5950 Delridge Way SW), 5-7:30 pm – details in our calendar listing.

TASTING ROOM AND WINE BAR: Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor) is open 5-9 pm Fridays. Stop in to sip, or buy a bottle.

‘A KID’S LIFE’ MUSICAL: You’re invited to applaud The Bridge School Cooperative Elementary (WSB sponsor) students at their 6 pm performance at Fauntleroy Church (9140 California SW), ticket info here.

COFFEEHOUSE COMEDY: At C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), the radio-style comedy troupe Midnight Mystery Theater performs 6-8 pm.

strong>LIVE MUSIC AT MR. B’S: Trashasaurus Rex, 7-9 pm at Mr. B’s Mead Center (9444 Delridge Way SW), no cover, all ages.

‘THE HAUNTING OF KENYON HALL’: “Nosferatu, An A/V Experience” at Kenyon Hall (7904 35th SW), 7 pm doors, 7:30 pm show.

‘MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM’ AT WSHS: Last chance to see the Westside Drama student production of Shakespeare‘s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” 7:30 pm, performed in the school courtyard – details here. (3000 California SW)

FESTIVAL OF FRIENDS AT THE SKYLARK: Big night of music – Festival of Friends Community Presents: Three Waves: ’81 – ’89 / SYNTH – JANGLE – GRUNGE at The Skylark. Doors at 7, music at 8. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

SPINNING: Revelry Room is open tonight (4547 California SW), spinning with DJ Twilight, 9 pm.

‘MAKE IT LOUD’ SKATING WITH MUSIC: Tonight, skate to music with Law Boss & Test Frenzy, 9 pm at Southgate Roller Rink (9646 17th SW). 21+. $20 cover/$5 skates.

If you have something to showcase on our event lists or ongoing calendar, please email what/when/where/etc. info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!