WEST SEATTLE HALLOWEEN: Skeleton Theatre returns!

After an online-only 2020 show, Skeleton Theatre is back – in-person and online!

Skeleton Theatre will be live AND virtual this year! We put together a short show called “Get Silly” that will run on Halloween and November 1 between 6 and 9 pm. We opted for a short show to avoid large groups of people gathering for an extended time. We will also post a pre-recorded version of the show on skeletontheatre.com on Halloween. Here are the details: Skeleton Theatre 2021 – “Get Silly”

Show length: 6 minutes Live Performance

Show times: 6 pm-9 pm, about every 10 minutes

Show dates: Sunday, October 31 and Monday, November 1 Please wear a mask and observe social distancing while watching the show. Virtual Performance

Available starting on October 31

skeletontheatre.com We’re looking forward to celebrating Halloween with our neighbors again!

Skeleton Theatre is an outdoor animatronic show in a yard at 36th/Hanford.

