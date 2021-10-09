WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen bicycles; store robbery

Two reports in West Seattle Crime Watch:

STOLEN BICYCLES: Received tonight from Patrick:

Last night between 10:00 and 5:30 this morning (Saturday) my girlfriend’s and my bikes were stolen from outside our apartment at Lighthouse Apartments (7901 Delridge Way SW). My bike is a red Trek 7.2 FX with a Purdue University bike registry sticker on the down tube of the frame, though that may have been removed. My girlfriend’s bike is a Cannondale with blue sidewall tires. We would appreciate if anyone has seen these reporting to SPD or me (317-443-1844).

ROBBERY INVESTIGATION: From a preliminary police report: Just after 10 am Friday, someone walked into the mini-mart at California/Andover and tried to walk behind the counter. A store employee blocked her; she “grabbed lighters (and then) left the store and got inside her vehicle.” The employee followed the thief “to the gas pumps, (where the thief) backed up her vehicle, and intentionally pulled forward toward the victim, (then) clipped the victim with her vehicle, knocking him to the ground. The victim had abrasions on the right side of his body.” With the violence, this became a robbery; police responded but were unable to find the robber.