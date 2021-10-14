WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Hit-and-run; catalytic-converter theft

Two car crimes in West Seattle Crime Watch this afternoon:

HIT-AND-RUN DRIVER SOUGHT: From Patrick in The Junction:

Our Dodge Charger was totaled by a hit-run vehicle at 12:04 am on Oct 12th on SW Oregon between 42nd SW and California SW.

The vehicle slammed into the driver-side rear bumper, riding up onto the vehicle with the Jeep at an approx. 25-degree angle before backing off our vehicle and sideswiping it before leaving the area quickly, turning south on 42nd SW and finding our rear quarter panel at the intersection of 42nd SW and SW Edmunds.

We have obtained video of the crash but cannot make out the license #. This is now the second hit and run we’ve had to suffer in less than a year; my GF and I are pissed. We want desperately to find this driver and or vehicle responsible and ask if you can possibly put this out there for folks to keep an eye out.