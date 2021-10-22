WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: 3 reports

Three West Seattle Crime Watch reports:

SHED BREAK-IN ATTEMPT: Scott reports that a storage shed break-in was “interrupted at South Seattle CrossFit (2653 SW Yancy) around 8 pm Thursday night. Police responded within a few minutes. Including catalytic converter theft and other vehicle damage this is the third incident/report filed in 18 months for this location.” You can see the suspect in video here and here. We’re awaiting the police-incident number.

CAR PROWL: From Ray:

Last night between 10 PM and 5 AM, my car on 17th and Thistle was ransacked. They took the toolbox but dropped it after 100 feet realizing that it’s old tools only. The only thing missing is my University of Georgia lanyard with my work keys on it.

BULLET DAMAGE: Police say a semi-truck driver reported that their truck “had been struck with one round in the rear passenger side of the vehicle” between 2 pm Wednesday and 10:50 am Thursday. It happened while the truck was parked in the 7100 block of West Marginal Way SW. The “fired bullet fragment” was found in the truck; police collected it as evidence.