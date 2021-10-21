TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, ROAD WORK, WEATHER: Thursday info

6:02 AM: Good morning!

WEATHER

Partly sunny today, rainy tonight.

SCHOOL-BUS NOTE

Fourth day for the cutback in Seattle Public Schools bus service – the suspended routes are listed here.

ROAD WORK

26th SW – Ongoing closure between Roxbury and Barton for RapidRide H Line prep work. We checked on Wednesday – about another month to go. (They’ve had a procurement delay in signal loops.)

BUSES, WATER TAXI, FERRIES

Regular Metro schedule, except for the rerouting in RapidRide H Line work zones – on 26th and 15th SW in particular. Watch @kcmetrobus for word of trip cancellations.

For ferries and Water Taxi: WSF says three-boat service will continue at least through this morning on the Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth run. Check here for alerts/updates. The Water Taxi remains on its new schedule.

BRIDGES AND DETOUR ROUTES

579th morning without the West Seattle Bridge. Here are views of other bridges and routes:

Low Bridge: Automated enforcement cameras remain in use; restrictions are in effect 5 am-9 pm daily – except weekends; the bridge is open to all until 8 am Saturday and Sunday mornings. (Access applications are available here for some categories of drivers.)

West Marginal Way at Highland Park Way:

Highland Park Way/Holden:

The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

The 1st Avenue South Bridge (map):

For the South Park Bridge (map), here’s the nearest camera:

Are movable bridges opening for boats or barges? The @SDOTBridges Twitter feed is working again. (1st Ave. South Bridge openings are also tweeted on @wsdot_traffic.)

See all local traffic cams here; locally relevant cameras are also on this WSB page.

Trouble on the streets/paths/bridges/water? Please let us know – text (but not if you’re driving!) 206-293-6302.