BUS CUTS: Seattle Public Schools will suspend 142 routes starting Monday

Seattle Public Schools has had transportation trouble since the start of the year. Now school-bus service is about to be slashed. The district announced today that 142 bus routes around the city – almost a quarter of its 600 routes – will be suspended as of Monday. The district says that on top of the ongoing driver shortage that its bus provider First Student has been experiencing, “More driver shortages are expected on October 18 when Washington state law requires all school district employees – including third-party contractors – to be vaccinated against COVID-19.” Here are the only students the district guarantees will continue to get transportation:

*Students receiving special education services whose IEPs specify transportation as a related service. *McKinney Vento (families experiencing homelessness) and foster students. *Students with a 504 plan that includes transportation services. *Schools that serve large numbers or high proportions of historically underserved students. *Schools at interim sites.

(That last point would include West Seattle Elementary, whose students are at the former Schmitz Park Elementary this year while an addition is built at WSES.) The district so far has not released a list of which specific routes are affected but says more than 6,700 students will be affected, and that families of students who use bus services will get an email before day’s end with information on their student’s route status. (Thanks for the tip on this!)