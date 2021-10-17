PANDEMIC UPDATES: Weekly check-in #15, 10/17/2021

As the weekend wraps up, here’s our weekly collection of local pandemic updates, starting with the newest numbers.

KING COUNTY CUMULATIVE NUMBERS (as of Friday – they’re not updated on weekends):

*158,593 people have tested positive – 3,267 more than a week ago (5,685 total in West Seattle, up 126)

*8,249 people have been hospitalized – 95 more than a week ago (242 total from West Seattle, unchanged)

*1,942 people have died – 22 more than a week ago (73 total in West Seattle, unchanged)

VACCINATION RATE

81.9% of King County residents 12+ have completed their vaccine series (up .5% in the past week)

By West Seattle zip code (note: all zip codes have risen at least one full point since last week, more than previous weeks):

98106 – 83.8%

98116 – 87.5%

98126 – 79.5%

98136 – 89.4%

98146 – 79.2%

(Find more COVID-related King County stats here)

NOT VACCINATED YET?

Go here to see where you can change that. Also note the South Park Senior Center is hosting a pop-up clinic on Tuesday, 9 am-1 pm – details are in our calendar listing.

THE WEEK’S PANDEMIC HEADLINES

Vaccine-mandate deadline – Monday is the deadline for many government workers in our state to show proof of vaccination. How many won’t? The City of Seattle, for example, released some stats on Friday:

As of Thursday, October 14th, more than 25 departments have 95%+ of employees vaccinated. As of October 15, the Seattle Fire Department is at 88% vaccinated, SPD is at 82% vaccinated, Seattle Department of Transportation is at 91% vaccinated, Seattle City Light is at 90%, and Seattle Public Utilities is at 90%.

Briefings – Two this past week, both with some encouraging news. State health officials held theirs on Wednesday:

And the governor on Thursday:

NEED TO GET TESTED IN WEST SEATTLE?

The UW Medicine testing service at the Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex parking lot (2801 SW Thistle) continues to operate; you can make an appointment here, though readers report walk-ups have been accepted. Meantime, the Curative testing kiosk at Don Armeni Boat Ramp (1222 Harbor SW) is also still operating. In addition, both West Seattle Walgreens stores are offering drive-up testing (35th/Morgan and 16th/Roxbury) – more info here.