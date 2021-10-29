HOLIDAY GIVING: West Seattle businesses invited to donate a decorated tree

The senior-living complex Brookdale Admiral Heights is planning a Festival of Trees this holiday season and looking for businesses to donate decorated trees. Here’s the announcement:

You can help us celebrate our first ever magical community event by donating a decorated holiday tree to the Brookdale Admiral Heights Festival of Trees. Your beautiful and creatively decorated tree will be displayed for over two weeks and viewed by many of the West Seattle community (and also showcased online).

Whether you’re advertising your business, promoting your organization, showcasing your children’s creations or decorating a tree for yourself or your family, you’ll be proud to be an important part of this exciting annual event. Deadline to donate a tree and be a part of the festival is November 6th. Please note we are capping our tree donations at 12 this year, so sign up ASAP! Also send your business logo.

If you have questions about donating a tree for 2021, please call 206-512-7730 or email a member of the 2021 Tree Team at tmeade@brookdale.com leaving your name, address, email, and telephone number. Your tree theme is up to you and a name for your tree is required.

Your decorated tree is a tax-deductible donation which will be auctioned off as part of the fundraising efforts of the West Seattle Rotary. The West Seattle Rotary is a 501(c)(3) private non-profit organization as defined by the US Internal Revenue Service code. The Festival will provide you with a donation verification letter should you desire it for tax purposes.