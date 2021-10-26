CITY BUDGET: 6 proposed amendments of note as next phase of process begins

Today, with meetings at 9:30 am and 2 pm, the City Council launches into the next phase of shaping the next city budget: Going through proposed amendments. Almost 200 of them will be rolled out over the next three days. We read the documents for today’s reviews and found six of particular note:

*Almost $500,000 to add air conditioning to the non-A/C area of Southwest Library, for “climate adaptation”

*Two amendments for Camp Second Chance, West Seattle’s only tiny-house encampment – $80,000 to connect the camp to a sewer system in the area, $100,000 to ensure a mobile city hygiene trailer visits CSC regularly

*$380,000 for “Indigenous-led energy efficiency projects in the Duwamish Valley,” described as potentially involving work at the Duwamish Tribe Longhouse

*200,000 to support youth leadership programs in the Duwamish Valley, such as the Duwamish Valley Youth Corps

This is just the first of three days in which proposed amendments will be presented – we’ll be going through the documents for the other two days too. Today, the many other proposed amendments also include another of note from West Seattle/South Park Councilmember Lisa Herbold (who also proposed the Camp Second Chance and youth leadership amendments mentioned above) – almost $400,000 for animal-control patrols in city parks.

HOW TO COMMENT: There’s still a lot of time to comment before the council gets to the point of finalizing its version of the budget. Most meetings, for example, start with a public comment period; two more public hearings are planned in November. This page has all the information.