BIZNOTE: Strive & Uplift expands to West Seattle

That’s the team from Strive & Uplift, a “community in movement” that recently expanded to West Seattle, at 3453 California SW. They explain that their business offers “classes and coaching in everything from Pilates to kettlebells to yoga.” They are affiliated with HAES (Health At Every Size) and offer online services as well as in person. They have three other locations around the city and say they “focus on becoming a ‘third place’ for folks who are looking for a different kind of gym.”