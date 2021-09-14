YOU CAN HELP! Forest restoration with Friends of Lincoln Park

On Sunday (September 19th), Friends of Lincoln Park would be happy to have your help. From forest steward Lisa McGinty:

Urban forest restoration volunteer opportunity at Lincoln Park! Registration and event details can be found here. .

When: September 19, 2021, 9 am-11 am

Please be sure ALL volunteers are pre-registered (including youth). If event is full, you can find other event dates here: greenseattle.org/get-involved/volunteer. Search for Lincoln Park or any of your favorite Seattle green spaces! Large group or other questions? Please reach out to flip98136@gmail.com.