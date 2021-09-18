West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE WILDLIFE: Ever seen one of these?

September 18, 2021 11:30 am
Thanks to Kersti Muul for the photos. What looked to someone like a seal pup at a distance off Duwamish Head earlier this week …

… turned out instead to be a bottomfish called a cabezon:

Despite her extensive wildlife involvement, Kersti says she’s never seen one of those before.

They’re not rare or endangered, though. This state Fish and Wildlife Department fact sheet says, “Cabezon is the largest of the sculpin species found in Washington waters.” They can grow to over three feet long.

  • anonyme September 18, 2021 (12:01 pm)
    OMG – what a fantastic discovery!  Just sorry that it’s dead…

  • beanie September 18, 2021 (12:01 pm)
    My first thought was a ling cod! Those guys can get huge and have similar giant heads. But Cabezon sounds cool!

  • jed September 18, 2021 (12:28 pm)
    wow! impressive

  • WSCurmudgeon September 18, 2021 (12:35 pm)
    “Here’s looking at you, kid.”

    For those too young to get the reference:

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bv8MGYnP820

