WEST SEATTLE WILDLIFE: Ever seen one of these?

Thanks to Kersti Muul for the photos. What looked to someone like a seal pup at a distance off Duwamish Head earlier this week …

… turned out instead to be a bottomfish called a cabezon:

Despite her extensive wildlife involvement, Kersti says she’s never seen one of those before.

They’re not rare or endangered, though. This state Fish and Wildlife Department fact sheet says, “Cabezon is the largest of the sculpin species found in Washington waters.” They can grow to over three feet long.